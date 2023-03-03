Toronto police searching for man who allegedly sexually assaulted woman after offering to drive her home

Images of a suspect vehicle involved in an alleged sexual assault in Toronto’s east end last Saturday have been released by police.

It happened at approximately 3 a.m. after the suspect stopped his four-door, light-coloured sedan in the area of Danforth and Greenwood avenues and offered to drive a woman home, police said.

The victim and the suspect are not known to each other, police told CTV News Toronto.

After the woman got into the vehicle, police said, the suspect drove to a nearby dead-end street in the area of Felstead and Lamb avenues.

That’s where the victim was allegedly sexual assaulted, according to police.

The incident was interrupted, however, after a black sedan drove towards the dead-end street and startled the suspect, police said.

The victim managed to exit the vehicle. She suffered non-life-threating injuries following the assault, police told CTV News Toronto. The suspect then fled the scene after mounting the sidewalk.

Now, police want to speak to the driver of that black sedan, and any other witnesses or victims, in connection with the incident.

The suspect is described by police as an East Indian male in his 20s with a thin build. He was wearing dark clothing at the time of the alleged attack.

No other details have been released by investigators.

Police are asking anyone with information related to the incident to contact them at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stopper at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or www.222tips.com.