Toronto police searching for suspect after woman spat on in hate-motivated assault downtown
CP24 Web Content Writer
Kerrisa Wilson
Toronto police say they are searching for a suspect after a woman waiting for a bus was spat on in an apparently hate-motivated assault downtown.
On Jan. 23, police responded to an assault in the area of College and Yonge streets, shortly after 5 p.m.
Police say a 39-year-old woman was waiting for a bus when she was approached by a man.
The man, police say, uttered racial insults and then spat on her.
The suspect is described as standing at six feet tall, with a thin build and was wearing a blue denim jacket, black hoodie, beige pants, brown boots and sunglasses.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
