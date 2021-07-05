Toronto police searching for two men wanted after woman sexually assaulted while walking at night

Toronto Police Services (TPS) are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects wanted in connection with a sexual assault reported on July 3.

TPS says they received a call that a woman had been sexually assaulted in the area of The West Mall and Evans Avenues in Toronto just after midnight on Saturday.

It is alleged that two men approached the woman before sexually assaulting her.

According to TPS, the first man is described as Black, between 35 and 50 years old, approximately 6’, thin build, with short black hair.

He was wearing a dark face mask, red shirt, and a black jacket, says TPS.

The second man is described by TPS as Black, between 35 and 50 years old, approximately 6’, of thin build and also wearing dark clothing.

Investigators are seeking to identify the men and are asking anyone with any information to contact the police at 416-808-7474.