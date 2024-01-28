Toronto police seek 2 suspects who allegedly robbed teenage girl on the TTC

Toronto police have released surveillance images of two suspects who allegedly robbed a teenage girl on the TTC last week.

In a news release issued Sunday, police said two teenage girls were onboard a westbound subway train on the Bloor-Danforth Line on Jan. 23 at approximately 11:15 a.m. when two adults, a man and a woman, boarded the train at Coxwell Station.

Police said the suspects “engaged the teens in a verbal dispute” that turned physical.

The two adults then allegedly robbed one of the teens of her cellphone and proceeded to assault her with said cellphone, according to investigators.

It’s unclear what injuries, if any, the teenage victim suffered.

The suspects then exited the train at Chester Station.

Police released images of the suspects on Sunday in an effort to identify them.

They’re both wanted on charges of robbery, assault with a weapon, and theft under $5,000.

The female suspect is described by police as five-foot-nine with a medium build, missing teeth, and long black hair in a ponytail that was sticking out of her hat. She also has a septum and dermal piercing on her cheekbone and as last seen wearing a checkered black and grey sweater, slush pants, black shoes, and pulling a personal shopping cart.

The man is five-foot-nine with a heavy build, blue eyes, and stubbly beard, police said. He was last deen wearing Blundstone boots, a yellow winter hat, and a black winter coat.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stopper anonymously.