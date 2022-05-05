Toronto police seek help to ID man who allegedly struck woman with metal object

Toronto police are asking for help identifying a man who allegedly struck a woman with a metal object in the city’s east end.

The incident happened on Sunday shortly after 3 a.m. in the area of Victoria Park and Danforth avenues.

Police said a woman got off a TTC bus at Victoria Park Avenue and was walking north when an unknown man approached her from behind.

The man subsequently struck the woman on the head using a metal object, police said.

He then fled the area and was last seen south on Victoria Park Avenue towards Danforth Avenue.

Police said the woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Thursday, police released security camera images of the man. He is described as weighing 200 pounds with a goatee.

The man was last seen wearing black jeans, black and white running shoes – possibly Nike Air Force Ones, a grey jean jacket, a black sweater with white stripes and a dark-coloured baseball cap.

He was carrying a grey single-strap backpack.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-4100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).