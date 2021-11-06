Toronto police seek public’s help to identify suspect wanted in aggravated assault probe
Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted in an aggravated assault investigation.
On Nov. 5, police responded to an aggravated assault call in the area of Hilda Avenue and Green Bush Road at around 10 p.m.
A person was reportedly walking their dog when they became involved in an altercation with an unknown man, police said.
The victim sustained serious injuries and had to be hospitalized, according to police.
The suspect was last seen walking southbound on Hilda Road and is described as Black with a slim build, and was wearing a dark hoodie and dark pants.
“Police are appealing to the public for any witnesses or information about this incident or the identity of the suspect,” police said in a press release Saturday morning.
If the suspect is located, police warn not to approach him and to call 911 immediately.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3204 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
