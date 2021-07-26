Toronto police seeking witnesses after 71-year-old man killed while crossing the street
Multi-Platform Writer
Abby Neufeld
The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is seeking information in connection with a fatal collision that occurred in the city’s east end on Friday night.
On July 23, just after 9:00 p.m., police responded to a report of a personal injury collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in the Kingston Road and Midland Avenue area.
It is alleged that a 24-year-old man, driving a black 2013 Volkswagen Jetta westbound on Kingston Road, struck a 71-year-old man crossing the street mid-block.
The pedestrian succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
Police say an investigation is currently ongoing and they are asking local residents, businesses and drivers, who may have security or dash-camera footage of the area or incident, to contact investigators.
