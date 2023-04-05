iHeartRadio

Toronto police to announce results of investigation into armed robberies


The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Toronto police will be announcing the results of an investigation into a series of armed robberies on Wednesday morning.

Insp. Rich Harris of the Hold Up Squad will be providing more details about Project Repeater during a 10:30 a.m. news conference at Toronto Police Headquarters.

CTV News Toronto will broadcast the update live.

