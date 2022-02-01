7 people charged following 8-month investigation into high-end car theft ring in Toronto

Seven people have been charged in connection with an eight-month investigation into a cross-borders high-end car theft ring allegedly responsible for at least 28 carjackings in Toronto.

An investigation—dubbed "Project Taurus"—into the "somewhat sophisticated" group began in May 2021, police said.

Speaking at a news conference Tuesday morning, Toronto police said the suspects targeted high-end vehicles primarily along the Yonge Street corridor, between Sheppard and Finch avenues. The vehicles stolen included Lamborghini, McLaren, Rolls Royce, Bentley, Porsche and Mercedes Benz.

These vehicles were "destined for out of province locations," Insp. Richard Harris with the Toronto police's Hold-Up Squad told reporters.

Investigators attributed 28 carjacking incidents to the car theft ring. The crew used various techniques during the robberies, Harris said, including intentional vehicle contact with the victim's car or swarming the victims as they exited or entered their vehicles.

"The weapons used during these robberies included the use of handguns, knives, and on occasion a taser would be used as well," Harris said. "Often though, the victims were physically removed from the vehicle and the keys they had were taken from them."

Police said the vehicles were taken to another location where the GPS devices would be disabled. The suspects would then transport the vehicles east of the city prior to it being shipped overseas.

Investigators released video surveillance footage of a carjacking that took place on Jan. 7, 2022 near Yonge Street and Finch Avenue.

According to police, the victim was driving a red Lamborghini when two male suspects approached them with a knife. They took the victim's keys and cell phone before fleeing the area in the vehicle.

A third suspect also left the area in a separate vehicle.

Video footage from York Regional Police Service's helicopter shows the suspects abandoning the vehicle near Jane Street and Weston road. Investigators believe this was due to the heavy police presence in the area.

Officers followed the suspects, who fled to an address near Anson Drive and Torbram Road, and took four people into custody.

Three others were also taken into custody through the course of the investigation.

The seven suspects face a combined 40 charges, including conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, robbery with an offensive weapon, disguise with intent, possession of property obtained by crime and trafficking property obtained by crime.

A Canada-wide warrant has also been issued for 20-year-old Tre Seaton, who is wanted for robbery with a firearm and disguise with intent.

As a result of the investigation, 19 vehicles have been recovered. Harris said that two were found off the coast of Italy, three were found at a port in Montreal and another was found at a port in Hamilton.

Two replica firearms were also seized along with two knives and $40,000 in cash.

Harris couldn't provide further details about how many other people are involved in the car theft ring, saying only that "this group did not operate alone in a silo."

"There was some sort of connections to the east of Toronto and Montreal as well. This group, there's a larger part to this group of individuals, however, I can't comment on that as it's a matter for the court."

Police have said there are no distinct ties to gang activities, but added the group is part of a "complex organization."

As such, the Toronto Police Service will be forming a new organized crime investigative support team" that will help investigate activity that does not fall within other unit mandates. Auto theft would be included as part of their responsibility.