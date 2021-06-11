Toronto police to resume routine traffic enforcement as province partially reopens

Toronto police say that they will resume routine enforcement of on-street parking regulations in the wake of the province beginning step one of its reopening plan.

Police relaxed parking enforcement back in December as Ontario entered a provincewide lockdown.

At the time they said that officers would be using a “high level of discretion” and would be entirely focused on “offences that create safety concerns, disrupt snow removal processes or cause significant disruptions in the flow of traffic on city streets.

The relaxed enforcement continued for months but with the province formally beginning its reopening plan as of this morning, police have announced plans to resume regular parking enforcement as of Monday.

“Traffic volume has increased over the last few weeks and is expected to continue in the coming days,” police said in a press release. “As businesses and services reopen, the enforcement of these regulations will ensure the safe and orderly flow of traffic, increase parking space availability and provide emergency vehicle access.”

Police say that some of the violations which will now be regularly enforced include three-hour by-law and posted time limits, residential on-street permit violations, residential change-over parking regulations, and on-street pay and display violations.