Toronto police union speaks out after 4 officer injured on the job over the weekend

The union that represents civilian and uniformed police officers in Toronto is speaking out after four of its members were injured while on the job this weekend.

On Monday, the Toronto Police Association (TPA) told CP24.com that two officers from 31 Division were hurt on Saturday while attempting to apprehend a man under the influence.

A third Toronto police officer got a leg injury on Saturday evening while making an arrest outside Kipling Station in Etobicoke after a fight broke out. Four other people were also injured during the incident.

The police union said in this instance the individual involved was experiencing a “mental health crisis.”

The following day, a fourth TPA member, also a police officer, was hurt while arresting a cyclist following a collision near Bremner Boulevard and Rees Street, north of Lake Shore Boulevard West.

Toronto police say one person was riding their bicycle “erratically,” weaving through pedestrians and officers directed the cyclist to stop.

“The cyclist rode into an officer, knocking him to the ground,” they said on Sunday.

In this case, the officer was taken to the hospital.

Toronto Police Association said that in all cases the officers’ injuries were minor.

“In both cases, the public called police and our members were there,” the union said in a statement posted to social media on Sept. 17.

”All of our officers will recover fully but these cases remind us of the dangerous situation that our members face each and every day while keeping our communities safe. Thank you to our members for making theses arrests and ensuring the public’s safety.”

On Monday, TPA issued a follow-up statement pertaining to the third incident.

“Another officer injured this weekend brings our total to 4. This time, an officer was run down after attempting to stop a cyclist. Thankfully, the officer was not seriously injured,” the union said.

“Our members continue to risk injury and death in service to our communities. As we near the National Police Memorial this weekend, we all owe our police members a debt of gratitude.”

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow also weighed in, wishing the officers injured this weekend a “speedy recovery.”

“They put themselves in dangerous situations and they have our gratitude,” she wrote in a tweet.

CP24.com has reached out to Toronto Police Service for comment.