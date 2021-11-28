Toronto police warn of suspicious drug linked to two overdose deaths in Deer Park

Toronto police are warning the public about a suspicious drug linked to two overdose deaths in the city's Deer Park neighbourhood on Sunday.

Police said a 53-year-old man and a 33-year-old man went to a house party in the area of Yonge Street and Lawton Boulevard.

The two men, police said, consumed some narcotics at the party.

“Both men overdosed and succumbed to the potent effects of the drugs,” police said.

They have released a photo of the suspicious drug, which has been sent for testing.

“Investigators are concerned there may be more of this suspicious drug sold or given to others,” police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-5300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).