Toronto police warning about man who allegedly tried to get girl in his car in North York
Toronto police are alerting the public about a suspicious driver who allegedly tried to get a girl into his car in Willowdale.
Police say the incident happened on Monday in the vicinity of Ellerslie Avenue and Senlac Road, an area with two schools and a daycare centre within blocks.
A man was driving a beige sedan with a female passenger in the front when he approached an 11-year-old girl, police say.
The driver engaged the girl in a conversation, police say, and encouraged her to get into the car.
On Wednesday, police released an image of the car.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact police at 416-808-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
This is the second time in a week that police have issued a public safety alert involving drivers attempting to lure girls.
On Monday, police reported that a man driving an SUV has been approaching teenage girls in the Danforth and Birchmount area for the last two months, attempting to get them into his car.
It is not clear if any of the incidents are connected.
