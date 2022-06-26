Toronto Pride parade now underway, makes in-person return
Staff
The Canadian Press
Thousands of people have lined up the streets of downtown Toronto as the city's Pride parade gets underway for the first time in two years.
The parade began at the corner of Bloor and Church streets at 2 p.m. and is currently making its way down to Yonge-Dundas Square.
Sunday marked the return of the parade in person after being sidelined by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ahead of the weekend, organizers said the festival was working with private security firms to conduct checks at designated spaces.
They say the extra measures are necessary given a reported increase in anti-LGBTQ incidents this month.
