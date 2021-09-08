Toronto Public Health recommends pausing extra-curricular activities, field trips in schools for September
Toronto Public Health has recommended that school boards in the city pause extra-curricular activities, field trips and mixed-cohort high-contact sports for September.
"It is based on the current situation in Toronto and based on an interest in having a prudent and cautious return to school," Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa told CP24 Wednesday.
She said Toronto Public Health would continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and adjust the recommendation as appropriate.
Just last week, Toronto District School Board said they were planning to “gradually and responsibly” start up extracurricular activities in the fall.
The board said they would resume activities when students returned to the classroom.
The TDSB issued a notice to parents on Twitter Wednesday about the updated recommendation.
