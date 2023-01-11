Toronto ranked one of the worst cities in the world for congestion

Toronto is one of the worst cities in the world for traffic, according to a new report issued by a traffic analytics company.

The report, published by INRIX this month, draws on four years of mobility and anonymized GPS probe data to identify traffic patterns in various cities across the world.

Toronto was ranked seventh globally in the world and first in Canada for worst traffic, with commuters losing an average of 118 hours on Greater Toronto Area roads and highways to congestion in 2022.

In North America, Toronto ranked third, behind only Chicago and Boston.

The worst cities in the world for traffic, according to INRIX, are London, Chicago, and Paris, respectively.

TORONTO COMMUTE TIMES

According to the report, the average vehicle speed in Toronto in 2022 was 24 km/h.

At peak traffic times, the average speed for GTA drivers was 20 km/h, and in off-peak times, the average speed reached 61 km/h.

Toronto’s 2022 third-place ranking marks a significant increase over the city’s 2021 ranking in 22nd place.

Montreal was ranked the second worst Canadian city for traffic, with an average of 72 hours lost to traffic last year, followed by Vancouver, Winnipeg, and Calgary.

Vehicle drivers are not the only Torontonians suffering long commute times, according to another report.

In December 2022, Moovit, a transit app run by Mobileye, showed that Toronto transit riders had the fourth longest commutes in North America, with the average commute coming in at 56 minutes.