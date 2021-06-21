Toronto rapper wanted for murder may have travelled to Western Canada, police say

Toronto Police Services (TPS) are requesting the public’s assistance for a second time with locating a man wanted in connection with the January 2021 murder of Hashim Omar Hashi.

Just before 9 p.m. on Jan. 31, TPS responded to reports of gunfire in the Jane Street and Falstaff Avenue area in Toronto.

It is alleged that a man attempting to drive his car into the garage of an apartment building at 40 Falstaff Avenue was shot at numerous times. TPS located an unresponsive victim, now identified as Hashim Omar Hashi, 20, in the driver's seat, suffering from gunshot wounds, pronouncing him deceased at the scene.

Additionally, it has been alleged that the suspect vehicle, which was observed fleeing the scene eastbound on Falstaff Avenue, was located fully engulfed in flames at Earl Bales Park.

Hassan Ali, 22, of Toronto, has been charged with one count of first-degree murder and three counts of failing to comply with recognizance.

He was originally charged with accessory after the fact to murder, but the charge was upgraded to first-degree murder in May 2021.

Ali, a local rapper, is also known under his stage name, Top5. Top5’s social media accounts have remained active while under warrant.

On June 20, in a story posted to Top5’s Instagram account, Ali tagged Vaughan, Ontario as his location.

However, Toronto Police Services has reason to believe that Ali has travelled to Western Canada, according to a news release on the investigation.

“Investigators believe he has travelled to Kelowna and Calgary and are urging anyone with information to contact police,” TPS said.

“No matter how insignificant the information may seem, all tips are important and could be key to the investigation.”

TPS believe Ali to be violent and dangerous and ask that anyone who locates him call 911 immediately, rather than approach him.