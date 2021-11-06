Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam to make season debut Sunday against visiting Brooklyn
Pascal Siakam will make his season debut against the visiting Brooklyn Nets on Sunday.
Raptors coach Nick Nurse announced the news following Toronto's practice on Saturday, saying that he hadn't yet determined any minute restrictions for Siakam, or whether he'd start or come off the bench.
The all-star forward had off-season shoulder surgery and has yet to play this season.
Nurse had said before Friday's 102-101 loss to Cleveland that Siakam's return was imminent, but that it would likely happen next week.
Siakam has been participating in full-contact practices this week, and Nurse said his recovery is slightly ahead of schedlue.
The Raptors (6-4) saw their five-game win streak end against Cleveland.
Siakam averaged 21.4 points and 7.2 rebounds a game last season for Toronto.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2021.
