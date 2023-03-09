Toronto Raptors guard VanVleet fined by NBA for public criticism of officiating
Staff
The Canadian Press
Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet has been handed a US$30,000 fine for public criticism of the officiating, the league announced on Thursday.
VanVleet made a series of comments following the Raptors' 108-100 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night.
The 29-year-old also singled out official Ben Taylor in his post-game remarks, which consisted of several expletives.
The Raptors next play the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday to close out a five-game road trip.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 9, 2023.
