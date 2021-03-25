Toronto Raptors keep Kyle Lowry as NBA trade deadline passes

The six-time all-star guard was considered to be one of the most coveted prizes on the trade market, but Thursday's 3 p.m. ET deadline came and went without the Raptors dealing the popular player.

A day after a rout of the Denver Nuggets and Lowry's long post-game media session that felt very much like a curtain call, Raptors fans breathed a collective sigh of relief.

Lowry, who celebrated his 35th birthday on Thursday, will become a free agent this summer.

The Raptors, whose win over Denver snapped a nine-game winning streak, were busy at the trade deadline, hoping to climb out of 11th in the Eastern Conference standings and gain some flexibility ahead of this summer's free agency.

To that end they traded Norman Powell earlier in the day to the Portland Trail Blazers for guards Gary Trent Jr. and Rodney Hood.

Powell is eligible to become a free agent after this season if he declines his player option.

The guard has increased his scoring average every season since Toronto acquired his draft rights in 2015 after Milwaukee selected Powell in the second round. He is averaging 19.6 points per game this season and is shooting 49.8 per cent from the field.

Trent is a restricted free agent after this season and Hood's deal for next season is not guaranteed. The 22-year-old Trent is third on the Blazers in scoring, averaging 15 points. The 28-year-old Hood is averaging 4.7

Trent's father, Gary Trent Sr., also was traded to Toronto from Portland in the Damon Stoudamire deal in 1998.

But Thursday's biggest news was what the Raptors didn't do.

Rumours swirled around Lowry right up to the deadline, and the Raptors made a few other moves that suggested they were opening up roster spots for a deal, trading Matt Thomas to Utah and Terence Davis to Sacramento for a future draft pick.

Miami, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat were reportedly the top suitors for Lowry, but president Masai Ujiri apparently decided it wasn't worth it to ship out the franchise cornerstone.

Lowry had said Wednesday night that he had no preferable trade-day outcome. He planned to enjoy his birthday with his two sons on Thursday, and play a round of golf.

"Everything will be fine," he had said. "Everything will be fine, no matter what happens."

Cutting ties with Davis comes after a month after the New York District Attorney's Office dismissed domestic assault charges against him.

Davis had faced several charges after he and his girlfriend allegedly got into a verbal dispute at a New York hotel on Oct. 27. The NBA is still investigating the matter.

With their roster set, the Raptors (18-26) can focus on climbing back into a playoff spot. Their nine-game losing skid coincided with a COVID-19 outbreak that sidelined three starters for nearly three weeks. The Raptors are not in a playoff spot in a season in which they have had to play home games in Tampa, Fla., because of COVID-19 border restrictions. The top six teams make the playoffs and teams ranked seventh through 10th advance to the play-in tournament.

Just six players now remain from Toronto's 2019 championship roster -- Lowry, Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, Chris Boucher and Patrick McCaw.

Lowry, a Philadelphia-born point guard, was acquired by the Raptors in a trade with Houston in 2012. He is the Raptors' franchise leader in assists and is one of only three players in franchise history to score 10,000 points with the club.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 25, 2021.