Toronto rent prices rose 20 per cent over the last year

Toronto rent prices have risen by 20 per cent over the last year and are now approaching where they were prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A new report by Bullpen Research & Consulting and TorontoRentals.com has found that the average rent price in the city in May was $2,474, up from $2,035 at this time last year.

It marks the first year-over-year increase in rent prices since the start of the pandemic.

Previously, rent prices declined by 11 per cent annually in May 2021 and six per cent annually in May 2020 as many people left the city in search of more space.

But this past May saw the biggest monthly increase in rent prices since 2019, pushing up prices in most markets across the country.

Across the GTA as a whole, rent prices were up 17 per cent over the last year to $2,327 per month. That, however, is still marginally below the average price in May 2019 ($2,365).

Meanwhile, supply was also down across the board. The data suggests that listings on TorontoRentals.com have fallen 22 per cent since November, including 10 per cent since the peak of the resale housing market was reached in February.

“In a quest to fight off inflation, central banks across the world are increasing interest rates, and as a consequence, in the GTA, resale house prices are softening. In the short-term that is dissuading some would-be buyers from exiting the rental market, reducing rental supply,” the report notes.

“This reduced supply coupled with increased demand via immigration, more students, and recent graduates moving out of their parents' homes have contributed to the rapid rise in rental rates.”

The data suggests that a one-bedroom unit in Toronto is now listed for $2,133 per month on average. That equates to a 3.3 per cent increase over the last month and a 15.7 per cent increase over the last year.

But the competition for larger two-bedroom units is fiercer, pushing the average listing price up more than five per cent over the last month and 21.5 per cent year-over-year to $3,002.

The authors of the report also cite anecdotal evidence suggesting that “bidding wars, and tenants renting homes sight unseen” are becoming more common in the marketplace.

They say that the "growing number of super-small condos hitting the market” is also supressing the overall benchmark price. They say that if you remove those units, single-family homes, condo apartments and rental apartments all have higher average rents than they did in May 2019.

“Demand for larger units was a noticeable trend during the pandemic with more people needing to work from home, and parents needing more space for children at home full time. This trend has not dissipated in the post-vaccine and return-to-work era,” the report notes.

“Many employers are having their employees only come to the office for one or two days a week. Couple this with sharp increases in interest rates, which has dissuaded some tenants from purchasing property, and the demand for generously sized suites has been strong.”

