Toronto resident charged in Manitoulin Island incident that triggered a shelter in place

A 27-year-old Toronto resident is facing several domestic violence-related charges after a standoff with police on Manitoulin Island on Monday.

Officers with the United Chiefs and Councils of Manitoulin Police Service and Ontario Provincial Police were called to a home on Main Street in Billings Township at 4:07 a.m. about a domestic dispute.

A public alert to find a safe place to shelter went out around 10 a.m. as people were preparing to gather with friends and family for Thanksgiving.

Several teams responded to the incident -- which involved a barricaded person -- including the crime unit, emergency response team, tactics and rescue unit, canine unit, negotiators, drone unit and critical incident commander.

After more than six hours with no updates, Ontario Provincial Police lifted the shelter in place saying the incident ended safely with no injuries.

As a result of the incident, a 27-year-old has now been charged with spousal assault, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, pointing a firearm and domestic mischief.

"The identity of the accused will not be released in order to protect the identity of the victim," OPP said in a news release Monday night. "The Manitoulin OPP Crime Unit is continuing this criminal investigation.

Police held the accused in custody overnight and a court appearance is scheduled in Gore Bay at a later date.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.

Survivors of domestic violence are not alone. If you or someone you know has been affected by domestic violence, support is available through Noojmowin Teg Health Centre on Manitoulin Island.