Toronto and the rest of the GTA are under a winter weather travel advisory as another round of snow is expected to blanket the region Monday.

In its advisory issued Sunday afternoon, Environment Canada said a band of snow will move across the area late Sunday evening through Monday morning.

“The snow will become heavy at times Monday morning and will likely result in poor visibilities in heavy snow,” the advisory said.

Snow could mixed with periods of rain late in the morning. The region could see between five to 10 centimetres of snow by the time it tapers off Monday afternoon.

Environment Canada said Monday’s morning commute will be impacted, advising motorists to exercise caution and plan ahead.

The high on Monday is 5 C, and the low will be -1 C with a wind chill of -7 overnight. It will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries on Tuesday with a high of 5 C.