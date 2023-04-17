Toronto's cherry blossoms are set to bloom early this year — here's when

The cherry blossoms in Toronto's High Park are predicted to blossom earlier than usual this year, according to the organization that monitors the Sakuras.

High Park Sakura Watch says a recent visit to the west-end park revealed that unseasonably warm weather has accelerated the blossom cycle.

“Hot weather has accelerated the development into Stages 4 and 5, and the bloom is going to be early this year,” the organization said last week.

The Watch says that, while a few trees are lingering in earlier blossoming cycles, the majority are within ‘Stage 4’ – the stage when the penducle, or the outer ‘shell’ that bounds the cherry blossom flower petals, begins to form and be visible.

Stage 5, they said, is when the stalk of the flower extends out in what is called ‘peduncle elongation.’ This is the last step before the flower’s petals open.

“Each bud will have anywhere from 2 to 5 peduncles, which, when fully opened, make up the wonderful cherry blossom clusters we all love to see,” the organization said.

Based on the observations, the group is predicting the bloom dates will begin between April 20 to 28 this year.

"The only question now is: will [..] the fair weather continue into the end of the month and allow us an extended 'Sakura Hanami,' or will bursts of rain shorten the viewing time?"