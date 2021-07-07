Toronto's CN Tower set to reopen later this month In a news release issued Wednesday, the CN Tower says it will welcome back guests starting July 23, so long as Ontario’s reopening plan stays on schedule. Lambda variant detected in Alberta for first time A new COVID-19 variant has been detected in Alberta for the first time. Alberta had highest rate of COVID-19 antibodies in Canada in early 2021: StatCan A study conducted by Statistics Canada to find out how many Canadians have previously had COVID-19 showed that Alberta had the highest infection rate in the country in early 2021. Documents offered guidelines, warned of deadly consequences ahead of B.C. heat wave At least three separate reports warned health officials and local governments about the kind of heat waves that could cost lives in the Lower Mainland, but the analyses and documents appear to have been forgotten when they were needed most.