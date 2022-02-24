Toronto's historic Hudson’s Bay location is closing in May

For nearly five decades, Hudson’s Bay has been a fixture at Yonge and Bloor in Toronto. But in a matter of months, that’s set to change.

In May, the historic location is closing its doors.

“Given the unique proximity to the Hudson’s Bay Queen Street flagship location in Toronto, Hudson’s Bay has made the decision to close its Bloor Street store on May 31, 2022,” Hudson’s Bay spokesperson Tiffany Bourre told CTV News Toronto.

The flagship location on Queen – 2.5 kilometers and four subway stops away from the Bloor location – will continue to serve the community with a “seamless omnichannel experience,” Bourre said.

“We are committed to treating every associate with respect and fairness through this process. All eligible associates will receive appropriate employment separation packages and transfer opportunities will be explored where feasible,” Bourre said.

The closure of Hudson’s Bay on Bloor follows a legal battle between the company and the Ontario government last year.

At the time, shopping malls were forced to close due to pandemic public health measures and Hudson’s Bay stopped paying its rent.

Although, a provincial judge later ordered the department store chain to pay 90 per cent of its rent and resume full payments by Nov. 2021.