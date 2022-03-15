Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children to accept two Ukrainian paediatric cancer patients in coming days

Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) announced Tuesday that it expects to take two paediatric cancer patients from Ukraine in the next 24 to 36 hours.

The hospital says it has been preparing for this possibility for a number of days.

“Toronto has a strong and compassionate Ukrainian community and SickKids has long-standing partnerships with Ukrainian children’s hospitals that enable us to support urgent children’s health-care needs in Ukraine,” SickKids said in a statement issued Tuesday.

At 3 p.m., Dr. Ronald Cohn, President and CEO of SickKids, and Dr. Sarah Alexander, Staff Oncologist in the Division of Haematology and Oncology at SickKids, will make a virtual appearance to provide information on the incoming patients.

The appearance will be live-streamed at 3 p.m.

