Toronto's medical officer of health contracts COVID-19

Toronto’s Medical Officer of health has tested positive for COVID-19.

Dr. Eileen de Villa shared the news about her diagnosis in a tweet in which she said she’s “following public health guidelines and resting at home.”

“I feel relatively well and owe that to keeping up to date with me COVID-19 vaccines,” she wrote.

De Villa urged everyone to get their next eligible vaccine dose “to protect your, your (loved) ones and (the) community.”

According to the latest provincial data, the number of hospitalizations in Ontario due to COVID-19 is notably declining, however wastewater data, which looks at levels of the virus, is seeing a bit of an upswing.