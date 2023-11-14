Toronto's most popular dog names of 2023 revealed. Did your pup's name make the list?

General Zod, Magoo, Benito, Dino, and Wasabi are just a few of the new pet names that were hollered across Toronto living rooms in 2023, according to a new report by Rover.com

The Seattle-based online pet services platform released its annual findings on Canada’s most popular cat and dog names of 2023 on Tuesday, including data on pets in Toronto.

According to Rover, the top five male dog names in Toronto are:

Charlie Milo Max Leo Rocky

The top five female dog names in Toronto are:

Luna Bella Coco Lucy Bailey

While the top-five list for both male and female dog names in Toronto is largely unchanged since last year, there was more variety in the feline section.

The most popular names for male cats are:

Alfredo Leo Archie Charlie Oliver

For female cats, the most popular names are:

Luna Omelette Lily Sophie Nala

Beyond the most popular names, there were some honourable mentions among monikers that jumped in popularity in the last 12 months.

For instance, the dog name Charli increased in popularity across the site by 806 per cent, Rover said. At the same time, more and more owners in the city have named their cat Beans, an increase of 889 per cent popularity.

Outside of the city, Canadians have been keen to include pop culture, sports, and food references in the names they give their furry companions.

The name Swifty is up 173 per cent among cats in Canada, a nod to the mega pop star and multiple cat owner herself, Taylor Swift.

Gretzy was a super popular name among dog owners to the tune of a 591 spike in popularity.

Food-inspired dog names like Cupcake and Almond remain popular choices for Canadians as well as the patriotic choice, Maple.

“A lot happened in 2023 and the names we lovingly chose for our pets reflect our most memorable moments. But timeless hockey stars and the country’s national emblem, Maple, prove Canadians still tap into nostalgia when it comes to naming their best friends,” Kate Jaffe, trend expert at Rover.

Rover said the results of the study are based on the analysis of millions of user-submitted pet names provided by pet parents.