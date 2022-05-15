Toronto's new official tree has just been chosen

Torontonians have chosen the oak tree to represent the city.

Mayor John Tory, along with Councillor Jennifer McKelvie, chair of the infrastructure and environment committee, unveiled the city’s official tree at Cedar Ridge Park on Saturday afternoon.

The oak tree was selected by a public vote held from April 21 to May 10.

“Trees do so much for us. They absorb CO2, they provide shade which helps us with energy conservation, they stop erosion which helps deal with flooding and on the list goes,” Tory said at the unveiling.

“This was meant to raise awareness of that fact by having an official tree and making sure people respect it, embrace and show affection to trees, as part of the natural environment and as part of our ambitious goals we have to address climate change,” he added.

Toronto staff engaged with Indigenous representatives to choose the top four trees that most represent the city for the public to vote on. The list included birch, maple, oak and pine.

Nearly 11,000 votes were received with the oak tree receiving 47 per cent of the votes, the maple tree in second place with 31 per cent, the birch tree with 14 per cent and the pine tree received eight per cent of the votes.

The oak tree will become part of the city’s official symbols which currently include a flag, coat of arms and the mayor’s chain of office.