Toronto's Taste of the Danforth festival could be hampered by 'logistical issues': organizers

Organizers of the Taste of the Danforth festival will have to embrace the “new reality” that bike lanes and CafeTO installations will be a part of their event, says Toronto’s chief spokesperson.

Late this afternoon, Brad Ross said it’s a “significant undertaking” to remove then reinstall this infrastructure for the three-day, two-night festival.

“We are looking at least, at a minimum, nine days of disruption in terms of removing bike lanes and CafeTO installations and then having to reinstall them,” he said.

“Many festivals are working within the confines of this new infrastructure.”

Ross pointed to Beaches Jazz, Pride, and Taste of Little Italy, which are also dealing with this challenge and finding ways to put on their events.

“We’re confident we can work with (Greektown on the Danforth) BIA to make this work for the city and the businesses. … We believe that we can find a solution,” he said, adding city staff would be surveying businesses on the strip to determine their preferences.

Earlier today, Mary Fragedakis, executive director of the Greektown on the Danforth BIA, said the success of their festival could be hampered by these “logistical issues.”

She said despite being “in talks” with the city for five months about their concerns, the local BIA continues to believe the best option is to remove the bike lanes and curb lane CafeTO patios during their event.

“(The City has) been clear that this will not be considered under any circumstances and wants a reimagined Taste of the Danforth without allowing use of the entire street. The entire street is needed for a street festival the magnitude of Taste and to ensure the safety of everyone in attendance,” Fragedakis said in a statement provided to CP24.

“The permanent installation of CafeTO and the bike lane infrastructure has created challenges to staging the festival as we have in previous years.”

Don Peat, the spokesperson for Toronto’s Mayor, said John Tory is “very hopeful” Taste of the Danforth, like many other large-scale, in-person events set to take place in the city this summer, won’t be cancelled.

He said last week Tory attended a meeting with organizers and City staff and “believed some progress was made.” An emergency meeting also happened this afternoon with the Mayor and city staff to further ensure everything is being done to support Taste of the Danforth, he said.

“City staff reached out to the BIA again this week to reiterate we will support an event planner to help the BIA develop a plan that will allow the patios to keep operating non-stop along with Taste of the Danforth,” Peat said, adding Tory “hopes the BIA accepts the City's help and chooses to go ahead with the festival but it is ultimately the BIA's decision."

“The Mayor fully supports the work underway to support the festival and the BIA to make sure Taste of the Danforth is back.”

Local Coun. Paula Fletcher said she is “deeply committed” to ensuring this event goes ahead as planned, adding she’s “rolled up (her) sleeves to make sure the Taste of the Danforth is successful for the local business community and for our city.”

“Everyone loves ‘The Taste.’ It is a signature event for Toronto which we have all missed so much,” the Toronto-Danforth rep said in a release, adding CafeTO, which includes more than 30 patio spaces in Greektown, has been a “lifeline” for local restaurants.

“The creativity and smarts for which Toronto is so well known can be put to work to make sure that everyone can look forward to enjoying a great experience on the Danforth this summer.”

After a two-year pandemic hiatus, Taste of the Danforth is set to run Aug. 5 to 7 on Danforth Avenue, from Broadview to Donlands avenues.

Considered one of Canada’s largest street festivals, it is expected to welcome an estimated 1.6 million visitors over three days. In 2019, the event had an economic impact of approximately $70 million in 2019, organizers said.