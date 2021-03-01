Following a taste of warmer weather over the weekend, Toronto’s medical officer of health has issued an extreme cold weather alert today as frigid conditions settle in for the next 24 hours.

Environment Canada is calling for a high of 1 C today but the temperature will feel closer to -17 this afternoon with the wind chill. Overnight, wind chill values of -20 are expected in the city.

The bitter cold will persist into Tuesday morning but will warm up as the day progresses.

A high of 5 C is expected in Toronto on Wednesday, according to the national weather agency.

During the extreme cold weather alert, a number of additional cold-weather services are triggered for vulnerable residents and those experiencing homelessness.

Warming centres will open tonight at 7 p.m. at four locations across the city and will remain operational while the alert is in effect.

Residents of the city are urged to reschedule outdoor activities and dress in layers when venturing outdoors.

Environment Canada has also issued a special weather statement for the City of Toronto and other parts of the GTA in anticipation of strong winds throughout the day.

“Strong west to northwesterly winds gusting up to 80 km/h will develop this afternoon. The strong winds will diminish this evening,” the weather agency said.

“The strong winds may throw loose objects, cause tree branches to break and damage property. Power outages are also possible.”