Toronto's top doctor recommends vaccination requirements for all workplaces, large gatherings

Toronto’s top doctor is recommending that all local employers institute a workplace vaccination policy as more companies are announcing their vaccination policies this week.

In a statement issued Friday, Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Eileen de Villa, said she strongly recommended all employees in the city institute a workplace vaccination policy and that organizations require proof of vaccination for gatherings with 1,000 individuals or more.

To assist in the effort, Toronto Public Health (TPH) is launching a workplace toolkit that will include guidance on developing a workplace vaccination policy.

TPH has also said it will provide employers with the chance to host on-site vaccine clinics.

“Supporting your employees to get vaccinated is the best way to help protect them from the risks of COVID-19, prevent outbreaks in workplace settings and build confidence for a safer return to work as we continue living with this virus in our community,” de Villa said in the city’s statement.

“This is why I’m strongly recommending that local employers establish a workplace vaccination policy to protect workers, their families and our communities.”

Dr. de Villa also recommended that those who are unwilling to be vaccinated provide written proof of medical reasoning from a doctor or nurse practitioner and complete a vaccine education course.

Toronto Medical Officer of Health strongly recommending Toronto employers institute #COVID19 vaccination policy and support workplace vaccination. News release: https://t.co/485LVcZ4S8 pic.twitter.com/L9dsb7LDhI

The recommendation comes amid a number of Toronto workplaces beginning to implement their own vaccination policies.

On Friday, Metrolinx, Toronto-Dominion Bank, The Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and The Toronto Zoo announced their plans for employee vaccinations.

Metrolinx has said it will share details of its plan in the coming days.

Toronto Dominion Bank has stated that all employees will be asked to register their vaccination status by Sept. 30 and that, starting Nov.1, there will be additional protocols for colleagues who are still not fully vaccinated, or have not disclosed their vaccination status, “including the completion of a learning module about the benefits of vaccination, mandatory COVID-19 rapid testing, and the wearing of a face covering at all times.”

All RBC employees in Canada and the United States who are eligible for a vaccine will be required to have two doses by Oct. 31.

The Toronto Zoo has said it will follow the City of Toronto's employee vaccination policy.

On Thursday, the City of Toronto announced that COVID-19 vaccinations will be mandatory for all employees and TTC workers within the next two months.

All members of the Toronto Public Service will be required to provide proof of vaccination status by Sept. 13.

Staff who have not been vaccinated or who do not disclose their vaccination status by then will be required to attend mandatory education about the benefits of vaccination.

These unvaccinated individuals will then need to provide proof of having received their first dose by Sept. 30.

All city staff and TTC workers will then have until Oct. 30 to get fully vaccinated with two COVID-19 vaccine doses.

Toronto Mayor John Tory did not say what consequences workers could face if they are not fully vaccinated by the deadline but said the city “is not taking any options off the table.”

Following in suit, The Hospital for Sick Children also announced vaccines will be mandatory for their employees.

Earlier this week, Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE), the parent company of the Maple Leafs, the Raptors and Toronto FC, announced that all employees, event staff and guests will be required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result to gain access to their arenas, stadium and restaurants by mid-September.

As of Friday, the percentage of Toronto residents over the age of 12 who are fully vaccinated sits at 75 per cent, while 82 per cent are partially vaccinated.

-With files from CP24's Kerrisa Wilson.