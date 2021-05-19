Toronto's top doctor urges people not to gather over the May long weekend

Toronto's top doctor is urging the city’s residents not to gather over the upcoming Victoria Day long weekend as health officials continue to try to push down COVID-19 infection rates.

“This is a holiday weekend coming up. And if I'm to be completely candid, our track record after holiday weekends could use some improvement,” Dr. Eileen de Villa told reporters at a news conference Wednesday.

She noted that after every holiday weekend over the last year or so, Toronto has seen an increase in COVID infections.

“That is the last thing we want considering the variants that are afoot in Toronto, and that there's still a significant number of people with no vaccine protection at all,” de Villa said. “So please, this weekend do get outside, enjoy the weather, be safe and remember there's more at stake this holiday weekend than perhaps there has been for a very long time.”

Toronto reported 751 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, while Ontario reported a total of 1,588 new cases.

While infection rates have been trending downward recently, health officials and infectious disease specialists have warned that Ontario could experience a harsh fourth wave if the province reopens too quickly.

A provincial stay-at-home order remains in effect and is set to last until June 2. Current provincial health restrictions prohibit indoor and outdoor gatherings and people are being advised to stay home except for essential purposes such as doctors’ appointments, essential work, groceries and exercise.

While outdoor sports amenities remain closed, Toronto residents have been flocking to the outdoors over the past week as the city sees the warmest weather so far this year. Parks, jogging trails and cycle paths have been packed as people enjoy the warm weather and more balmy weather is in the forecast for the long weekend.

Highs at or close to 30 C are expected from Thursday through Sunday, though there’s a chance of showers Thursday, Friday and Sunday. The temperature is expected to drop to a high of 21 C on Monday.

While she encouraged people to enjoy the beautiful weather, de Villa urged everyone to continue to be mindful of public health measures.

While the city has seen a massive boost in first-dose vaccinations recently thanks to a plentiful vaccine supply, many people in the city remain unvaccinated, including most people under 18 years old and many others who have booked an appointment but not yet received a shot. Health officials have also said that it takes around two weeks from a first dose before a person builds up enough antibodies to have some resistance against infection.

De Villa asked people to remember that the summer “lies ahead” and that sticking to health measures a little while longer will make sure that everyone is able to enjoy it.