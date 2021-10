Toronto school closed after crisis de-escalation lasts over 13 hours

A Toronto school has been closed for the rest of the day after police spent over 13 hours negotiating with a person nearby said to be “in crisis.”

At approximately 11:45 p.m. on Thursday, police said they responded to reports of a person, armed with a firearm and in crisis, at 27 Chevron Crescent in Scarborough. Neighbours were evacuated at that time, police said.

At approximately 8:15 a.m. on Friday, police said they were still “negotiating a peaceful conclusion” and that, as a precaution, St. Maria Goretti Catholic School was placed in a hold and secure.

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) sent shelter buses to accommodate evacuated people, police said.

According to police, the administration of St. Maria Goretti Catholic School in Scarborough made the decision to close the school for the day just after 12:30 p.m.

UNKNOWN TROUBLE:

Kennedy Rd + Kenmark Blvd

- Decision made by school administration

- St Maria Goretti School is closed for the day

- Officers still trying to negotiate a peaceful resolution

- Some side streets remain closed



— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) October 29, 2021

At approximately 1:10 p.m., officers reported that they had ended their negotiations “peacefully.” According to police, no one was injured and the man was transported to hospital.

“We will get him the help he needs,” police said.

Some side streets in the area are closed but are expected to open shortly.

UNKNOWN TROUBLE:

Kennedy Rd + Kenmark Blvd

- Officers have ended this incident peacefully

- No one is injured

- The man will be taken to hospital

- We will get him the help he needs

- Roads will be opened shortly



— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) October 29, 2021