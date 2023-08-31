Toronto school custodian charged in alleged sexual assault of student

A Toronto school custodian is facing nearly a dozen charges in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a student earlier this year.

Toronto police said they were called to a school in the Wilson Avenue and Dufferin Street area last May.

Officers learned that a student had been allegedly sexually assaulted by a school custodian.

On Aug. 18, officers with the Child and Youth Advocacy Centre launched an investigation, resulting in the arrest of the custodian.

The accused has been identified as 50-year-old Sureshkaran Paramanathan from Markham. He has been charged with five counts of sexual assault, five counts of sexual interference and one count of exposing genitals to a person under 16 years of age for a sexual purpose.

Police said Paramanathan had worked as a custodian at the school since April 2013.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 416-808-2922 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.