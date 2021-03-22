A Toronto school was at least partially evacuated after a car crashed into the building Monday morning, police say.

The collision occurred around 8:50 a.m. at George Harvey Collegiate Institute, located near Eglinton Avenue and Keele Street.

According to Toronto police, there was significant damage done to the building and an engineer may be needed to access its structural integrity.

Police say students were in the building at the time and at least a partial evacuation was necessary following the crash.

There were no injuries reported, paramedics said while adding that “everyone is a little shook up.”

