Toronto school stabbing sends one student to hospital

A Toronto District School Board (TDSB) student was stabbed outside of his high school shortly after being dismissed for the day Monday.

Toronto police said earlier in the day that a male victim was taken to hospital in stable condition after being found with stab wounds in the area of Birchmount and Kingston roads. Toronto Paramedic Services said the victim was transported to a trauma centre in serious condition.

Neither police nor the school board mentioned at the time that a student was involved.

But in a letter sent to parents Monday evening, the principal of Birchmount Park Collegiate Institute confirmed that a student was stabbed just outside the school at around 3:10 p.m.

“Police and Emergency Services were immediately contacted and the student was transported to the hospital for medical attention,” Principal Brian Hill said in the letter. “I am very thankful to report that the student was not seriously injured by this incident. Our thoughts are with the student and their family for a speedy recovery.”

Hill said police did not place the school in a lockdown as the stabbing occurred after dismissal, when most students and staff had left the building.

Hill did not say what grade the student is in or how old he is.

“This incident may be understandably upsetting for students who saw or heard about what happened. Please be assured that we will do all that we can to assist,” Hill said.

He said social workers will be on hand at the school on Tuesday for any students or staff who want to talk about the incident.

He said the school has a number of resources at its disposal to ensure a safe learning environment and added that “we will continue to take any necessary steps to ensure our school is safe for all.”

Toronto police said that they believe three suspects were involved in the incident, but few other details have been provided so far.