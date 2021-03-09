Two veterans of the Second World War say they have two very different approaches to getting vaccinated for COVID 19.

Thomas Cooper, who still walks in his neighbourhood everyday at the age of 98, is now preregistered for the vaccine.

His daughter, Cathryn, said she was worried that her father because he lives in a high risk neighbourhood and wasn’t getting promptly vaccinated.

Cooper, who served with the bomber command and the 408 Goose Squadron, lives in Scarborough.

“I don’t go downtown or anything like that, haven’t even been to a restaurant since last fall,” he said.

Scarborough is considered a high density working class neighbourhood, it is a hot spot for COVID 19, and Cathryn said she wanted to get her father vaccinated.

“Its seemed to me the rollout ought to be where the risk is the highest because in those communities if they could actually get the population vaccinated, the spread could be contained,” she told CTV News Toronto.

The veteran not only lives with his daughter, but also his 17-year-old grandson, also named Thomas.

“I’m not to worried about getting COVID. It’s just the fact that if I get COVID, I’m around him all the time, it would scare me to think he could get it,” Thomas told CTV News Toronto.

He said that he’s worried because of his grandfather’s age and that he might not be able to fight off the deadly virus.

Last night, Cooper enlisted the help of his grandson to use the computer to preregister for the vaccine.

A new City of Toronto online portal opened yesterday that directs citizens to a number of different vaccination sites. Seniors born in 1941 and earlier can go to the website to register.

“It was actually a pretty straightforward process filling in each thing, but if older people had to do this online, I could see them finding it difficult,” Thomas said.

Now, the family is waiting for a call back for an appointment when the vaccine becomes available.

“It will make me feel a lot easier when I meet other people,” Cooper said.

Meanwhile, 100-year-old Second World War veteran, Jeanne Hamel, remains frustrated that she can not get an appointment.

“What computer, not my computer, this is my computer,” she said pointing to her head. “I don’t have a computer.”

Seniors without computers are being directed to call 1-888-385-1910 to register for a needle.

“I’d like to get it, get it over with, and I’d also like to get rid of this mask,” she said with a laugh.

The City of Toronto said its working with province “as quickly as possible to implement a booking system for the nine city-operated mass immunization clinics that are not yet open to the public.”

It said that more details on city-operated clinic operations, including how to book, will be announced in the coming days.