Toronto recorded a four-day total of 2,226 new COVID-19 cases since Christmas Eve, the city reported on Monday.

The new cases were logged on Dec. 24, 25, 26, and 27, bringing the city’s total number of infections since the beginning of the pandemic to 58,115.

Over those four days, 64 people died from COVID-19, while 2,531 have recovered.

Toronto Public Health said 100 more people are in hospital.

The province did not release COVID-19 numbers on Monday due to the holiday schedule. On Sunday, Ontario reported 2,005 new cases and 18 deaths.

Meanwhile, Canada surpassed 15,000 deaths linked to COVID-19 on Monday.