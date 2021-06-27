Toronto sets North American record with more than 17,000 vaccinations in one day at Scotiabank clinic, city says

Toronto set two new single-day vaccination records on Sunday at the Scotiabank Arena vaccine clinic.

As of 5 p.m., the city said more than 17,004 doses have been administered at the event dubbed as “Our Winning Shot,” surpassing the shots jabbed in a single day at a Texas clinic in April.

And just like that….with 17,004 #COVID19 vaccinations given @ScotiabankArena so far the North American record for vaccinations given in a single day, in a single clinic has been broken! Way to go Toronto and everyone involved in this amazing record! pic.twitter.com/f22ZhsbVE7

Sunday’s clinic also broke the single-day vaccination record in Canada

While beating the national and North American record may be worth celebrating, the goal is to vaccinate 25,000 Ontarians, which would possibly set a new world record.

AMAZING, #TORONTO! We just surpassed the previous Canadian record of 10,470 for doses given in a single day at a single clinic! 11,000 #COVID19 vaccine doses have just been administered at #TorontoVaccineDay at @ScotiabankArena! pic.twitter.com/yaCcK9hXkh

The City of Toronto partnered up with Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, Scotiabank, Michael Garron Hospital and the University Health Network for the event.

At this time, “Our Winning Shot” appointments are fully booked. However, “there may be buzzer-beater appointments available if there are cancellations,” a release on the event says.

“It's a well-oiled machine. It's extraordinary. 25,000 people will come through here today and it really seems to be well organized,” Mayor of Toronto John Tory told CP24 on Sunday from the event, after receiving his own second dose of a vaccine.

As of Sunday, 76 per cent of Ontaro adults have received their first dose of a vaccine, while just over 35 per cent have received their second dose.

“That means there's 24 per cent [of people] who haven't even had a first dose, let alone a second, and they need to get vaccinated,” Mayor Tory said.

Tory has proclaimed June 27 as Toronto Vaccine Day. To mark the day, the City will light the Toronto Sign pink in support of all those who received their vaccine.