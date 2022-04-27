Toronto shooting suspect atop Canada's most wanted list arrested

The top name on a new list of Canada’s most wanted violent fugitives was arrested just hours after the list and a $250,000 reward were made public.

On Tuesday morning, police and the nationwide BOLO program named Abilaziz Mohamed the number one fugitive on its new Canada’s Most Wanted list.

A $250,000 reward for information leading to his arrest was announced and made available for the next six months.

By Tuesday evening, someone submitted an anonymous tip and Mohamed was arrested, Toronto police said in a news release.

“We hope this provides a small amount of closure for the victim's family,” Toronto Police Chief James Ramer said in the statement. “We work proudly and effectively with our BOLO partners and this successful arrest sends a clear message to those who continue to evade justice - you will be found.”

Mohamed faces one count of first-degree murder in connection with a shooting in Scarborough last year that claimed the life of 43-year-old Craig MacDonald.

Investigators have said that MacDonald was watching a Toronto Maple Leafs game on Oct. 13, at a Boston Pizza in the area of Cinemart Drive and Milner Avenue.

At that time, MacDonald reportedly got into an argument with Mohamed, who allegedly waited for him in the parking lot and shot him to death.

Mohamed appeared in court via video link at 1911 Eglinton Avenue East on Wednesday morning.

The next name on the most wanted list is Gene Karl Lahrkamp, a 36-year-old British Columbia resident wanted in the shooting death of 32-year-old Jimi Sandhu in Muang, Phuket, Thailand, on Feb. 5, 2022.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

A $100,000 reward is offered for information leading to his arrest.