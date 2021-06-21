Toronto street sees second gun homicide in span of 8 days

A man is dead after he was shot on a street in a residential area of Toronto early on Monday morning; the second homicide the street has seen in a span of eight days.

Toronto paramedics said they were called to Clearview Heights, off Trethewey Drive, at 12:35 a.m. for reports a male had been shot.

Police said they found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Several residents of the area told CP24 they heard multiple gunshots ring out at about 12:30 a.m.

Police secured a scene on a sidewalk overnight, placing white tarps over the crime scene to prevent rainfall from contaminating it.

No suspect information was made available.

Police were called to the same area a little over a week ago, when a man was shot to death in an apartment block.

Candles and flowers from a recent memorial for that man were seen near Monday’s crime scene.