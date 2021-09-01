Toronto students will need to pick one or two indoor extra-curricular activities as part of gradual reopening approach

Canada’s largest school board is planning to “gradually and responsibly” start up extracurriculars in the fall, adding that students may have to pick one or two indoor activity to take part in at a time.

According to a recent website update, the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) will slowly re-introduce clubs and sports when students return to the classroom.

Elementary students may take part in a maximum of one indoor extra-curricular activity with appropriate masking and physical distancing, while secondary students may participate in a maximum of two indoor activities.

All students will be able to take part in any number of outdoor activities with physical distancing, as well as virtual events.

“This number may increase when it is safe to do so and procedures are well established,” the TDSB said on their website. “There will be a phased approach to community use of schools.”

The TDSB has released numerous additional public health policies on top of the Ontario government’s provincial guidelines, including additional rules for cohorting, masking and assemblies and a mandatory vaccination policy for staff.

When it comes to extra-curricular activities, the province has given them all a green light. In early August, the Progressive Conservative government indicated that class cohorts can interact with each other in these scenarios, with physical distancing encouraged.

Low-contact activities can take place both indoors and outdoors. The government says masking is encouraged but not required indoors if a minimum distance of two metres can be maintained between individuals who are not part of the same classroom cohort.

High-contact activities are only to be permitted outdoors.