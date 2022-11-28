Toronto subway station evacuated following bomb threat
CTV News Toronto Multi-Platform Writer
Abby O'Brien
A Toronto subway station was evacuated Monday morning after police said they were made aware of a bomb threat.
Police say they received a report of a bomb threat made against Pioneer Village subway station, near Steeles Avenue West, just after 9 a.m.
At approximately 10:30 a.m., the Toronto Transit Commission announced that the station had been cleared and service had resumed.
POLICE INVESTIGATION:
Steeles Ave & Northwest Gate
9:06am
- police investigating reports of a Bomb Threat @ Pioneer Village Subway
- TTC Station is evacuating
- no reported injuries at this time #GO2319314
^se
-
