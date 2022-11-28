Toronto subway station evacuated following bomb threat

A Toronto subway station was evacuated Monday morning after police said they were made aware of a bomb threat.

Police say they received a report of a bomb threat made against Pioneer Village subway station, near Steeles Avenue West, just after 9 a.m.

At approximately 10:30 a.m., the Toronto Transit Commission announced that the station had been cleared and service had resumed.

POLICE INVESTIGATION:

Steeles Ave & Northwest Gate

9:06am

- police investigating reports of a Bomb Threat @ Pioneer Village Subway

- TTC Station is evacuating

- no reported injuries at this time #GO2319314

^se