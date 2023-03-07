Toronto suspect charged with stunt driving in northern Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police in northern Ontario recently charged a driver from Toronto for travelling 160 km/h in a 100 km/h zone.

Police responded to a call at 10:11 a.m. on March 4 about someone speeding on Highway 69 in French River.

The suspect, age 38, is charged with stunt driving and will appear in a Sudbury court April 4.

The driver was also issued a 30-day driver's licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.