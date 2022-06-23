Toronto suspect nabbed in Sudbury with underage victim, charged with human trafficking
A 26-year-old suspect from Toronto was arrested in Greater Sudbury this week and charged with human trafficking.
Ontario Provincial Police said the accused was located at a Sudbury hotel with two female victims, including one who was underage.
"The females were provided with aid through a victim services agency and are now in a place of safety," police said in a news release.
The Toronto suspect is now charged with eight offences, including human trafficking of someone under age 18, befitting from the trafficking of people, advertising sexual services and destroying documents related to human trafficking.
"The accused remains in custody pending a bail hearing," police said.
"Police suspect there may be persons with knowledge and encourage anyone with any additional information to contact the OPP non-emergency number at 1-888-310-1122 or their local police. If you or someone you know may be a victim of these crimes, call 911 immediately."
The Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-833-900-1010. Human trafficking resources are available by clicking here.
-
Police looking for missing 11-year-old Kitchener girlPolice are asking for the public's help in locating a missing Kitchener girl.
-
-
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: June 24-26CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the final weekend of June.
-
Ottawa police calling in RCMP support for Canada Day festivitiesOttawa police are calling in support from the RCMP for Canada Day festivities, as the service prepares for possible protests over Canada's birthday.
-
UCP leadership candidates explain stances on provincial police force, Alberta Sovereignty ActThree of the candidates running to be leader of the United Conservative Party believe Alberta should create its own provincial police force while others believe Albertans should be further consulted.
-
Alouettes hand Roughriders first loss of seasonThe Montreal Alouettes scored on the first play of Thursday's game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders en route to handing the Riders their first loss of the season.
-
North Bay police celebrate Pride Month with new ball cap and uniform patchesIf they choose to, North Bay police officers will be sporting new ball caps and Velcro patches on their uniforms for the rest of the month.
-
Huntsville crash sends two people to hospitalOPP in Huntsville are investigating after two vehicle crash sent two people to hospital on Thursday evening.
-
A great moment for basketball in the Forest City; Shaedon Sharpe drafted into the NBAThe Portland Trail Blazers selected Shaedon Sharpe with the seventh pick in the NBA draft on Thursday, taking a chance on a player who never suited up in college.