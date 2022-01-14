Toronto teen charged with sexually assaulting child at Georgina ski resort
A 15-year-old Toronto boy has been arrested in connection with the sexual assault of a child at a ski resort in Georgina.
York Regional Police investigators were initially looking for a man accused of inappropriately touching a 10-year-old boy on Sunday afternoon at the resort on Civic Centre Road.
Police say the child had gone into a public washroom where he was assaulted.
Officers arrived but were unable to find the suspect, who was originally described as a man in his 30s, five feet 11 inches tall, with a thin build.
A release on Friday states, "through the investigation, officers identified the suspect."
Police charged the teen with sexual assault and sexual interference.
Due to his age, his identity is protected under the Youth Justice Act.
