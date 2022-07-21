Toronto temperatures set to soar into upper thirties amid southern Ontario heat warnings
Toronto could see temperatures spike into the upper thirties Thursday as several regions in southern Ontario are currently under heat warnings from Environment Canada.
Much of the province has been experiencing hot temperatures this week and the weather agency says regions including Toronto, Hamilton and Halton, as well as Sarnia and Windsor, are under the warnings today.
Environment Canada says daytime temperatures in the low thirties, or upper thirties with humidity, are expected into Friday or Saturday in those areas.
Forecasts call for temperatures to feel closer to 40 C with humidity in Windsor over the next four days, with slightly cooler temperatures expected on Sunday.
Environment Canada says expected overnight lows near 20 C in all other regions will provide little relief from the heat.
Heat alerts have ended in northern Ontario.
