Toronto tennis coach charged in sex assault probe involving girl
A longtime Scarborough tennis coach has been charged in an ongoing sexual assault investigation.
Police said “sometime” during the summer of 2020, a man employed at Tam Heather Tennis Club on Military Trail, in the Morningside Avenue and Highway 401 area, sexually assaulted a girl he was coaching there.
In January, members of the Toronto Police Service’s sex crimes unit launched an investigation.
Mark Davis, 39, of Toronto, was arrested on March 9 and charged with sexual assault and sexual interference. He is scheduled to appear in court on June 17.
The accused, who was previously known as Mark Furham, worked at the east-end tennis club from 2009 to December 2020.
Investigators are concerned there may be other victims and have issued a public safety alert.
Anyone with information should contact police at 416-808-2922, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.
-
-
NDP declares Eric Redhead winner of Thompson byelectionThe New Democrats declared NDP candidate Eric Redhead the winner of the Thompson byelection Tuesday night.
-
Fire which tore through Mississauga townhouse complex not suspicious: OFMInvestigators have determined that a large fire which tore through a townhouse complex in Mississauga over the weekend was not suspicious.
-
-
Video game workers in Edmonton vote to unionizeLocal video game workers have become the first in Canada to unionize.
-
Sault agencies come together for Social Services WeekSocial services agencies in Sault Ste. Marie are gathering for a number of events to mark Social Services Week.
-
'Heartbreaking': Vancouver outreach van serving street-based sex workers taken off the road for first time everFor street-based sex workers in Vancouver, a van that has been driving around the city at night for the past 17 years is more than just a van – it's a safe harbour and a lifeline. But for the first time ever, it's been taken off the road.
-
Eligibility for second COVD-19 booster shot stalls in the MaritimesAny expansion of eligibility for a second COVID-19 booster shot has seemingly stalled in the Maritimes, even as demand grows amongst those who don’t fall under the current criteria.
-
Regina man charged for possessing 'potential explosive device'A 30-year-old man from Regina is facing weapons charges, including explosives possession, in connection with an alleged assault of a woman.